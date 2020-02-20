Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters had to pull out a person from a crash on Highway 50 that left their car severely damaged.
The incident happened just after noon on the westbound side of the freeway near the 59th Street exit.
Sacramento Fire says firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage. That person was then taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this point.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Traffic into Sacramento remains slow from the residual backup from the crash.