



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Natomas softball coach was sentenced Thursday, seven years after he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old athlete.

Selena Sanchez is now 21 and talking about what she says started as a casual conversation online with her softball coach, David Espinoza, 41.

“I asked him what he wanted to talk about he’s like, ‘let’s talk about sex,'” Sanchez said.

She met her coach through the Natomas Softball League.

“I got up to use the restroom and Dad looked over and saw the messages,” she said.

Bobby Sanchez said, “The word that caught my attention was sex. At the point, my blood was boiling.”

READ: Roseville Coach Accused Of Having Long-Term Sexual Relationship With Minor

Sanchez worried the harassment would one day turn physical. He called police and reported the exchange. In 2013, Espinoza was originally charged with child molesting.

“I also wanted to make sure it was not a light sentence,” said Bobby Sanchez.

At a park in Fairfield, Bobby Sanchez talks about the seven-year process to get Espinoza behind bars. He says Espinoza deleted the exchanges between himself and his daughter, and that lack of evidence delayed the case.

“He denied doing it, but the IP address where he came from matched to his phone,” said Sanchez.

Court records show when questioned by police, Espinoza admitted his account had not been hacked. Through multiple interviews with Selena and her family, police made a case.

ALSO: 2 Folsom Restaurant Workers Suspected Of Giving Alcohol To Minor Who Later Died In Fiery Crash

Years later, Espinoza struck a deal to avoid a trial and to be labeled as a sexual predator. It’s something Selena and her father say has been mentally and emotionally draining.

“I could finally close the chapter to the seven long years of my life, and move on. It’s so hard not to be angry,” he said. “There’s no excuse for that type of behavior from a grown man to a minor.”

Now, Espinoza is in jail in Solano County. Selena, has a message for him, while he’s behind bars: “I hope you think about what you did in the jail cell while you do your time,” she said.

Espinoza will spend 270 days in prison and serve five years of probation, after pleading no contest to soliciting a minor for lewd conduct.

Jeff Dubchansky, Commissioner of USA Softball of Sacramento, issued a statement Thursday in response to the sentencing: