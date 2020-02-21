SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A state lawmaker has introduced a universal basic income bill that would give every Californian $1,000 per month.
AB 2712 was introduced by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley) on Thursday.
I’ve just introduced Assembly Bill 2712- California Universal Basic Income (UBI).. Continuing your work, @AndrewYang . #HumanityFirst #UBI https://t.co/J96GihNilb pic.twitter.com/mJC9bX5Vn5
— Evan Low (@Evan_Low) February 21, 2020
The bill would create a California Universal Basic Income Program (CalUBI) where residents over 18-years-old would receive $1,000 per month. As written, the bill would only exempt people who are already getting Medi-Cal, County Medical Services Program, CalFresh, CalWorks or Unemployment Insurance from getting the universal basic income.
Low’s bill would pay for the CalUBI program with a 10 percent value-added tax on goods and services in California.
One California city, Stockton, has already been experimenting with a basic income program where 125 residents were selected at random from low-income neighborhoods to get $500 per month.
No taxpayer money went into funding for Stockton’s basic income program.
Low invoked former Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Andrew Yang in a tweet announcing his bill. Yang had made a push for universal basic income one of the pillars of his campaign.
The California universal basic income bill will have a steep hill to climb before it becomes law. It will need to get through committee, then need a majority vote.