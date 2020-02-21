FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A judge has temporarily blocked the transfer of coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa.
The federal government planned to transfer as many as 70 coronavirus patients from the base to a facility in Costa Mesa this weekend, but city leaders filed an injunction to block the transfer in an effort to protect their community.
I’ve just learned that a judge has granted a temporary injunction blocking the transfer of #coronavirus patients to #CostaMesa this weekend @KatrinaFoley https://t.co/507CqdzW40
— michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) February 22, 2020
Some of the patients that are being considered for transfer were evacuated from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan.
On Friday, Sacramento County announced its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The Department of Public Health says the patient returned from China on Feb. 2 but was only recently diagnosed after developing symptoms. The patient is now under strict isolation in their home.