Citrus Heights
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Super Tuesday, March 3, is quickly approaching, but Sacramento County voters can already cast their vote, and skip the lines!
Starting Saturday, 18 voting centers will be open around the county for early voters to cast their ballot in person. Registered voters should have already received their vote by mail ballot which they can fill out and mail in, or drop off at one of 58 locations around the county.
All 84 voting centers will be open from Feb. 29 through Election Day, March 3. You can find a list of all the voting centers here.
The following centers will be open Saturday, Feb. 22 through Election Day.
Citrus Heights
- City of Citrus Heights City Hall
6360 Fountain Square DrCitrus Heights, CA 956219:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Elk Grove
-
California Northstate University9700 W Taron DrElk Grove, CA 957579:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Elk Grove Community Center8230 Civic Center DrElk Grove, CA 957579:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Folsom
-
Harris Center10 College PkwyFolsom, CA 956308:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Galt
-
Department of Human Assistance – Galt210 N Lincoln WayGalt, CA 956328:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
North Highlands
-
Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church4151 Don Julio BlvdNorth Highlands, CA 956609:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
-
Koreana Plaza10947 Olson Dr, Suite 402Rancho Cordova, CA 956709:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sacramento
-
California Museum
1020 O StSacramento, CA 958149:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Sacramento County Administration Building700 H St (Enter on I St)Sacramento, CA 958149:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Oak Park Community Center3425 Martin Luther King Jr BlvdSacramento, CA 958179:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer4641 Marconi AveSacramento, CA 958218:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Department of Human Assistance – Florin2450 Florin RdSacramento, CA 958228:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church7595 Center PkwySacramento, CA 958238:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center2201 Cottage WaySacramento, CA 958259:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Unity of Sacramento Church
9249 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95826
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
-
Pat O’Brien Community Center
8025 Waterman Rd
Sacramento, CA 95829
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3
Sacramento, CA 95834
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Greater Sacramento Urban League
3725 Marysville Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95838
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.