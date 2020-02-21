  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Super Tuesday, March 3, is quickly approaching, but Sacramento County voters can already cast their vote, and skip the lines!

Starting Saturday, 18 voting centers will be open around the county for early voters to cast their ballot in person. Registered voters should have already received their vote by mail ballot which they can fill out and mail in, or drop off at one of 58 locations around the county. 

All 84 voting centers will be open from Feb. 29 through Election Day, March 3. You can find a list of all the voting centers here. 

The following centers will be open Saturday, Feb. 22 through Election Day.

Citrus Heights

  • City of Citrus Heights City Hall
    6360 Fountain Square Dr

    Citrus Heights, CA 95621
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


Elk Grove

  • California Northstate University
    9700 W Taron Dr
    Elk Grove, CA 95757
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Elk Grove Community Center
    8230 Civic Center Dr
    Elk Grove, CA 95757
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


Folsom

  • Harris Center
    10 College Pkwy
    Folsom, CA 95630
    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


Galt

  • Department of Human Assistance – Galt
    210 N Lincoln Way
    Galt, CA 95632
    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


North Highlands

  • Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church
    4151 Don Julio Blvd
    North Highlands, CA 95660
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


Rancho Cordova

  • Koreana Plaza
    10947 Olson Dr, Suite 402
    Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day   7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.


Sacramento​

  • California Museum​
    1020 O St
    Sacramento, CA 95814
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Sacramento County Administration Building
    700 H St (Enter on I St)
    Sacramento, CA 95814
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Oak Park Community Center
    3425 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
    Sacramento, CA 95817
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
    4641 Marconi Ave
    Sacramento, CA 95821
    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Department of Human Assistance – Florin
    2450 Florin Rd
    Sacramento, CA 95822
    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
    7595 Center Pkwy
    Sacramento, CA 95823
    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center
    2201 Cottage Way
    Sacramento, CA 95825
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Unity of Sacramento Church
    9249 Folsom Blvd
    Sacramento, CA 95826
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Pat O’Brien Community Center
    8025 Waterman Rd
    Sacramento, CA 95829
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

  • Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA)
    4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3
    Sacramento, CA 95834
    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Greater Sacramento Urban League
    3725 Marysville Blvd
    Sacramento, CA 95838
    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    Election Day 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.​

