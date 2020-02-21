  • CBS13On Air

By Laura Haefeli
California agriculture


LIVE OAK (CBS13) — Bee farmers are outsmarting their enemies with an invisible technology.

Smart Water CSI is a mineral-based liquid that disappears on surfaces. It can only be seen by UV light and each tube has a formula unique to its user — like your own personal DNA.

If a sheriff’s deputy shines a light on a piece of equipment and it’s marked with Smart Water CSI, they will know it’s stolen.

A director with Yuba Sutter Farming Bureau says farmers in both counties have started using invisible technology to brand the hives that belong to them.

She says Smart Water CSI is expanding across Northern California

