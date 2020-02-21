SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is clogged along a major south Sacramento road Friday morning due to a crash involving three vehicles.
The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. along S Watt Avenue, between Fruitridge and Elder Creek roads.
Three vehicles involved in crash including a BigRig. South Watt Ave between Elder Creek and Fruitridge. Lanes blocked. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @JohnDabkovich @allyaredas @GDSTracyKetchum pic.twitter.com/INKS9qHc8b
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 21, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two sedans and a big rig were involved.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Tow trucks are now on scene, but one lane of S Watt Avenue remains closed due to the crash. Expect severe traffic delays if traveling through the area.