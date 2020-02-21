Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person is in custody after police responded to reports of domestic violence in a Stockton neighborhood on Friday, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said officers responded at around 9 a.m. to the 2400 block of Van Buskirk Street after a woman called a friend for help.
Officers said the suspect — identified as Adeshina Adeleja, 34 — was holding the victim in the home and refused to let her leave.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams responded to the scene to assist. After some negotiations, police said the suspect eventually allowed the victim to leave the residence, before surrendering.
Stockton PD said Adeleja was arrested for felony domestic violence.