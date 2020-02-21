  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DUI, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton Police Department civilian employee has been arrested on suspicion of driving to work drunk.

The arrest happened on Thursday afternoon. Stockton police say 62-year-old Hope Gillespie showed up at work at the department’s Market Street operations building and looked to be under the influence of alcohol.

An investigation started immediately and police say she was found to have driven to work while under the influence.

Gillespie was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on DUI charges.

The police department has placed Gillespie on administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply