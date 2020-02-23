  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A 2-year-old boy is dead and a suspect has been located after leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fairfield on Sunday, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said Fairfield resident Cirilo Martinez Tellez, 32, left the scene of the deadly crash that happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of W Texas Street.

Old photo of Cirilo Tellez, 32, who is accused of fleeing from the scene of a hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old boy. (credit: Fairfield PD)

Fairfield PD said Tellez was on the run for hours but has since been located. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update you on this throughout the night.

Comments
  1. KAREN says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    THIS GUY NEEDS TO GET LOCKED UP! THIS IS DISGUSTING!

    Reply

Leave a Reply