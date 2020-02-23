Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A 2-year-old boy is dead and a suspect has been located after leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fairfield on Sunday, police said.
The Fairfield Police Department said Fairfield resident Cirilo Martinez Tellez, 32, left the scene of the deadly crash that happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of W Texas Street.
Fairfield PD said Tellez was on the run for hours but has since been located. No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. We will update you on this throughout the night.
