SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in midtown on Sunday evening, Sacramento police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers received reports of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. on the 600 block of 24th Street.

One victim was located on scene with what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said there is no suspect or motive information available at this time. The identity of the victim has not been released.

More details to follow.

