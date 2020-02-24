COMPLETE COVERAGE: Remembering Kobe Bryant
By Rachel Wulff
DUI Suspect, Fairfield, Fatal Hit And Run


FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Many questions remain in the death of a two-year-old after police say his uncle ran him over in a Fairfield mobile home park.

The driver, 32-year-old Cirilo Martinez Tellas, has two prior DUI convictions and one pending. Investigators are still looking at whether he was driving drunk when this two-year-old was hit. Tellas is currently in jail on a $235,000 bond.

“It’s probably one of those things that it’s going to weigh heavily on everybody involved. Especially the family, but also the investigators that have to go through this, because they understand the ramifications that are surrounding it,” Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said.

Investigators say Tellas initially took off from the scene but later turned himself in to police.

Many in the area stopped to put flowers, candles and stuffed animals along the street where the toddler was hit. This close-knit community is devastated. Neighbor David Leal said the happy-go-lucky boy liked to play with his children and ride scooters around the neighborhood.

“It’s sad, heartbreaking,” Leal said. “Little kid was always full of smiles, always running around with a big smile.”

Tellas will be arraigned in court on Tuesday. The Solano County District Attorney’s office will decide whether to increase charges from vehicular manslaughter to vehicular homicide.

