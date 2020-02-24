Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a house fire in Fair Oaks on Monday afternoon.
The scene is on Rimwood Drive.
#MetroFire is o/s of a house fire in #Fairaoaks on #RimwoodDr. Search for occupants is underway, exposure protection is in place, and fire attack has begun. pic.twitter.com/Xuw2Zkv4PJ
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 24, 2020
Metro Fire crews are at the scene. Firefighters are currently searching for occupants and trying to prevent the flames from spreading.
