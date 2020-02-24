RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man for the November 2019 killing of a man in Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old George Nixon was shot in the backyard of a home along Starrlyn Way in Rancho Cordova on Nov. 19. Nixon and his girlfriend had been sleeping in a tent in that backyard when he was shot.
Investigators believe Nixon and the suspect got into some sort of argument the night before. Nixon was then fatally shot the next morning.
On Monday, detectives announced 31-year-old Akeim McFadden had been named as the suspect in Nixon’s killing. McFadden had already been in custody on unrelated charges, detectives say.
McFadden has been rebooked on charges related to Nixon’s killing.
Detectives say McFadden is also a suspect in another shooting in Rancho Cordova that happened on Aries Way back on June 24, 2019. A 36-year-old man was hurt in that shooting but survived his injuries.