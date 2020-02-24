Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Modesto homicide suspect was arrested early Monday morning in Merced.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Adam Manning was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rene Raya, 38, last week. Raya was shot on Bystrum Road near Highway 99 and Hatch Road on Feb. 16.
Manning was arrested on Phoenix Wy in Merced around 1 a.m. Monday. He was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on murder and dissuading a witness charges. He is being held without bail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.