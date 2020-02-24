  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antelope News, deputy-involved shooting

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A man shot himself in front of deputies near the WinCo in Antelope Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tess Deterding said deputies received a call of a man with a gun near the store on Skyland Court Monday afternoon. The subject reportedly was holding a gun to his head.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to contact the man. At some point, the sheriff’s office said a deputy fired a single round at the subject, then the subject shot himself. The unidentified man died at the scene.

Deputies believe the self-inflicted shot killed the man. It’s unclear at this time if the round the deputy fired hit the man.

Comments

Leave a Reply