ANTELOPE (CBS13) — A man shot himself in front of deputies near the WinCo in Antelope Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tess Deterding said deputies received a call of a man with a gun near the store on Skyland Court Monday afternoon. The subject reportedly was holding a gun to his head.
When deputies arrived, they attempted to contact the man. At some point, the sheriff’s office said a deputy fired a single round at the subject, then the subject shot himself. The unidentified man died at the scene.
Deputies believe the self-inflicted shot killed the man. It’s unclear at this time if the round the deputy fired hit the man.