Auburn News, CAL FIRE, North Auburn, Placer County

NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – Firefighters from several agencies responded to help put out a fire at a homeless camp in Placer County on Monday.

The scene was off of Old Airport Road in North Auburn.

Cal Fire crews responded a little after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters originally believed they were responding to a residential fire, but it turned out to be a homeless camp.

Firefighters had some trouble getting in to battle the flames, Cal Fire says, but the fire was contained to just 1/8 of an acre.

Crews from several agencies around the area – including Auburn City, Newcastle, Placer Hills, Penryn, AMR and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office – responded to help in the incident.

It’s unclear, at this point, if anyone was injured in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

