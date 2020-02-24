NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) – Firefighters from several agencies responded to help put out a fire at a homeless camp in Placer County on Monday.
The scene was off of Old Airport Road in North Auburn.
Cal Fire crews responded a little after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters originally believed they were responding to a residential fire, but it turned out to be a homeless camp.
#OldAirportInc The fire at a homeless encampment in North Auburn (Placer Co) is contained, 1/8 acre. CAL FIRE Firefighters found a homeless encampment at the origin of the fire. Auburn City, Newcastle, Placer Hills Fire, Penryn along with Placer County Sheriff and AMR assisting. pic.twitter.com/2YCTdS1ovX
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) February 24, 2020
Firefighters had some trouble getting in to battle the flames, Cal Fire says, but the fire was contained to just 1/8 of an acre.
Crews from several agencies around the area – including Auburn City, Newcastle, Placer Hills, Penryn, AMR and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office – responded to help in the incident.
It’s unclear, at this point, if anyone was injured in the fire.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.