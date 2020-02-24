  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Arden Arcade News, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

ARDEN-ARCADE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for shooting suspect in the area of Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was shot in the upper body and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area to search for the suspect.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

