EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A North Sacramento CHP Lieutenant was arrested by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office last week.
Lt. Scott Loso was booked for misdemeanor domestic battery and brandishing a firearm. He has posted bail and is no longer in custody.
CHP issued the following statement in regard to this incident: “The CHP is aware of the arrest of Lieutenant Scott Loso by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for alleged behavior that occurred while the employee was off duty. The CHP continues to fully cooperate with the investigating agency and we are conducting our own investigation into the allegations. I want to assure the public that we take any allegation of misconduct by our employees, whether on or off duty, very seriously.“