SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — The man suspected of driving under the influence and killing his 2-year-old nephew was charged with murder on Tuesday.
Police say Cirilo Martinez Tellez, 32, ran over the toddler on Sunday afternoon in a Fairfield mobile home park. Tellez appeared in court on Tuesday and was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a suspended license for prior DUI.
READ: Proposed ‘Gavin’s Law’ Seeks To Increase Penalty For Hit-And-Run Drivers
The Solano County District Attorney’s Office explained that Tellez was charged with murder because of his prior DUI convictions, a pending court case for another charge of DUI and because he “drove with a conscious disregard for human life” on Sunday.
Tellez is being held in custody without bail. He’s due back in court on March 3.