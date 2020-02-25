  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manteca News, Manteca Police Department


MANTECA (CBS13) — Four people were arrested last week as part of the Manteca Police Department’s organized retail crime enforcement.

The police department said a detective was on patrol near JCPenney on Feb. 18 when he became aware of possible theft.

READ ALSO: 2 Arrested In Connection To Organized Retail Crime Ring In Manteca

Detective Brown caught Vivan Jasmine Aria, 30, running from the store with merchandise.

Aria and three other individuals, 23-year-old Patrick Isaac Estrada, 19-year-old Jose Luis Quiroz Jr., and 20-year-old Aliyah Marie Lewis-Bation, were arrested on multiple felony charges including organized retail theft, burglary, and conspiracy.

Comments

Leave a Reply