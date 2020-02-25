Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) — Four people were arrested last week as part of the Manteca Police Department’s organized retail crime enforcement.
The police department said a detective was on patrol near JCPenney on Feb. 18 when he became aware of possible theft.
Detective Brown caught Vivan Jasmine Aria, 30, running from the store with merchandise.
Aria and three other individuals, 23-year-old Patrick Isaac Estrada, 19-year-old Jose Luis Quiroz Jr., and 20-year-old Aliyah Marie Lewis-Bation, were arrested on multiple felony charges including organized retail theft, burglary, and conspiracy.