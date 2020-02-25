Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) – Folsom High School is on a precautionary lockdown as officers search for a man who ran from a crash on Highway 50 on Tuesday morning.
Folsom police say officers are in the area of Iron Point and Prairie City roads looking for the suspect.
Exactly what led up to the crash on Highway 50 is unclear, but a man ran from the scene and is still sought by officers.
Police say the man was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.
Folsom High is safe and is only closed as a precaution, police say. Several officers are at the campus.
Updates to follow.