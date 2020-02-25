SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A special needs puppy has a new forever family.
Roo was a three-month-old German Shepard puppy who arrived at the Sacramento SPCA late in 2019.
He was born with deformed front legs – but that never stopped him from zoomies. Roo’s spunkiness won the hearts of staff, and the SPCA has been posting updates about him ever since.
Since December, Roo has been living with a foster family. However, on Monday, the SPCA announced that Roo was adopted over the weekend.
“We would say ‘so long,’ but we’ll be in Roo’s life for at least the next year, helping him along the way until he can truly run,” the SPCA wrote in a post announcing Roo’s adoption.
Roo’s family is now working on getting him settled in. He’ll also soon have a wheelchair to help him get around – but once Roo’s old enough, the plan is for him to get a prosthetic.
The SPCA said one in five animals that come through their doors have a medical or special need.