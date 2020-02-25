  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a major injury collision in South Sacramento that left a man in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Mack Road and Valley Hi Drive. Police said a vehicle hit an adult male in the road. The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, and police say DUI is not suspected.

The victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. Their identity has not been released.

The Critical incident team closed Mack Road in both directions from Center Parkway to Valley Hi Drive for their investigation.

