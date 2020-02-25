Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A big rig was sent crashing off Interstate 5 near the Fremont Street off-ramp when it clipped a parked car early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened a little after 1 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway.
California Highway Patrol says the semi was approaching the off-ramp when it struck a vehicle that was parked.
The semi driver then overcorrected and went down an embankment.
Officers say the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.
It’s unclear who the occupants of the other vehicle were as officers say they ran from the scene and have not been located.
The roadway was cleared by 5:30 a.m.