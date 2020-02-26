Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — A barricaded suspect surrendered to Placer County deputies in Auburn Wednesday evening.
Deputies shut down traffic at Dolores Drive and Terry Lane while negotiating with the suspect, 58-year-old Kelly Callahan.
Deputies say Callahan has a history of violence and has been a parolee-at-large from Stanislaus County since last November. Callahan also has multiple felony convictions.
DEVELOPING: Dolores Drive at Terry Lane is closed to traffic at this time for ongoing police activity. We will provide more information as soon as we are able. pic.twitter.com/1KIpQjaIaD
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) February 26, 2020