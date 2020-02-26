Filed Under:Barricaded Subject, Placer County Sheriff's Office

AUBURN (CBS13) — A barricaded suspect surrendered to Placer County deputies in Auburn Wednesday evening.

Deputies shut down traffic at Dolores Drive and Terry Lane while negotiating with the suspect, 58-year-old Kelly Callahan.

Deputies say Callahan has a history of violence and has been a parolee-at-large from Stanislaus County since last November. Callahan also has multiple felony convictions.

 

