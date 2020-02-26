



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Northern California, making this the first possible instance of community spread of the virus, according to the CDC.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the patient is a resident of Solano County who is receiving care in Sacramento County.

The CDC said the person “did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another known patient with COVID-19.”

This is the 15th novel coronavirus case in the United States. According to officials, the patient tested positive through the public health system somewhere in Northern California. It’s unclear where the patient is at this time.

This appears to be the first case of coronavirus in the U.S. of an unknown origin. Other cases are either travel-related or spread person-to-person.

Currently, there is one other person being treated for the virus in Sacramento County. The confirmed case is travel-related. Officials said the individual returned from China to the United States on Feb. 2 and has since self-quarantined and taken precautionary measures upon their return home. The individual began displaying mild symptoms during the self-quarantine.

According to the CDC website, of the 14 other confirmed cases the U.S., 12 are travel-related, and two are person-to-person spread. More than 400 people have been tested for the virus.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.