ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A former Elk Grove Police Department civilian employee was arrested Tuesday on embezzlement and grand theft charges.
Kristopher Packwood was arrested on a warrant by Elk Grove police officers and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was released the Tuesday evening on bail.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, Packwood worked as a civilian Crime Prevention Specialist for approximately six years. The department spokesperson said the alleged crimes did not take place during work hours.
Packwood was arrested on charges of embezzlement/theft from an elder or dependent adult by non-caretaker and grand theft of money, labor, or personal property more than $950.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.