GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Body camera video revealed the moment when officers stepped into action to save a man from a burning home in Grass Valley.
It incident happened last week. Officers were called to the home on East Empire Street for reports that a person was trapped inside.
Officers first checked the front of the home and were met with nothing but smoke and flames. An officer then ran around looking for another access point – kicking down a back door and grabbing a man by the feet to pull him to safety.
The man was unconscious due to smoke exposure.
He is expected to recover, police say.
