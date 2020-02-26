Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a group of boys who were caught on camera emptying fire extinguishers taken from City of Modesto property.
The incident happened in the afternoon on Feb. 22.
Modesto police say about seven to eight boys were seen in the area firing off the fire extinguishers.
Surveillance cameras captured the faces of several boys – and now detectives are asking anyone who recognizes them to call authorities.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.
