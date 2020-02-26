SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State University announced Wednesday that it is suspending its study abroad programs in South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The school says it’s working to get students back to the U.S. or get them in another institution abroad.
The university issued the following statement:
“As the Coronavirus situation continues to unfold, Sacramento State has made the difficult decision to suspend all Sacramento State Programs in South Korea. We are working with students for their immediate return to the United States or to arrange for them to complete the semester with a partner institution abroad. This decision was made after careful analysis of the situation in South Korea, and after consultation with our partners in the region, monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the U.S. State Department.”
There are more than 82,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed around the world, and more than 2,700 deaths.