SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Mack Road Tuesday.
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Mack Road and Valley Hi Drive. Police said a vehicle hit an adult male in the road. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, and police say DUI is not suspected.
The victim was transported from the scene in critical condition and later died, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department. Their identity has not been released.