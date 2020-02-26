  • CBS13On Air

JAMESTOWN

JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A teen stabbed another teen in Tuolumne County in a fight over $5, deputies say.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. along Sixth Avenue in Jamestown.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, deputies responded to investigate a reported stabbing and discovered that two teen boys had been in a fight.

At some point during the fight, which deputies say started over one owing the other $5, one of the teens stabbed the other teen in the torso with a pocket knife.

The stabbed teen was taken to a local hospital, suffering from moderate injuries. He has since been released.

Deputies arrested the other teen, who is now facing charges of attempted murder and criminal threats.

