



Visiting Oak Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Stockton neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a smoke shop to a deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Oak Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ziggy’s Smoke Shop

photo: Carlo s./yelp

Topping the list is tobacco, vape and head shop Ziggy’s Smoke Shop. Located at 1235 E. Alpine Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

The shop has been open since 2008 and offers vaporizers, hand-pipes, hookahs, specialty and name-brand tobacco and cigar products, vaping products and more.

2. California Donuts and Deli

Photo: Dale N./Yelp

Next up is deli California Donuts and Deli, which offers doughnuts, coffee, tea and more, situated at 4130 N. El Dorado St. With 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Serving fresh coffees and cappuccinos, along with doughnuts and burgers, check out this place the next time you are looking for an inexpensive option.

3. Jani’s Famous Cuts

photo: chant p./yelp

Hair salon Jani’s Famous Cuts is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4148 N. El Dorado St., 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

Services include men’s, women’s and children’s haircuts, razor trims, perms, special occasion styling, coloring, highlights and more. You can make an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.

