SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Los Rios Community College District says two of its students were exposed to a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement, the district says a student from American River College and Cosumnes River College were exposed while working off-campus last week. Both students work as medical professionals.
Please see the graphic below for a statement from Los Rios regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). If anyone has any questions, they should visit Sacramento County Department of Health Services’ website for effective preventive measures for the spread of respiratory viruses. pic.twitter.com/fy50QqURLa
— CRC (@ChooseCRC) February 27, 2020
The person the students were exposed to is now being treated in Sacramento County.
The district says both students returned to campus after the exposure and have shown no symptoms, but have since been instructed by county health officials to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Sacramento County Public Health experts have told the district that classes and work schedules can continue as scheduled.