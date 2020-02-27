



— Roseville police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who they said was kidnapped from his apartment by his uncle.

Authorities said Izaivion Powell-Zeno, 10, was taken Thursday morning by his uncle, Michael Zeno, 27, who is suspected of physically assaulting the boy’s parents and taken the child against his will. the Roseville Police Department said.

Powell-Zeno is described as a black male juvenile with short black dreadlock hair, standing 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 70 pounds, the department said.

Swipe left for [hotos of both individuals.

SUSPECT Michael Zeno is accused of taken his nephew from his home against his will, Roseville PD says.(credit: Roseville PD)

BOY Missing boy Izaivion Powell-Zeno, 10 (credit: Roseville PD)

The vehicle police say the two left the apartment in is described as a black 2014 Honda Civic CRV with a California license plate reading 8LBT6078. The California Highway Patrol sent out an Endangered Missing Advisory at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Roseville PD said the uncle may suffer from mental health issues. No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two is asked to contact Roseville PD at 916-774-5000.