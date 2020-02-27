Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The number of pedestrians killed in the US is at the highest level in 30 years.
According to numbers released by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), nearly 6,600 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2019 — an almost 5 percent increase from 2018.
Five states — California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas — accounted for almost half of all pedestrian deaths.
The GHSA finds a number of factors for the increase, including warmer temperatures at night when people might go for a walk, more SUVs on the road, drugged driving and distracted driving.