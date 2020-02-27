  • CBS13On Air

Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Authorities said at least one person was stabbed during a fight in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The Elk Grove Police Department said two people were fighting in the roadway near Calvine Road and Elk Grove Florin Road. One party stabbed the other, which resulted in non-life-threatening injuries police said.

Elk Grove PD said there was a road closure in the area of Calvine Road and Elk Grove Florin Road just after 5 p.m. as a result of the incident.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, Elk Grove PD said. No suspect description has been released at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

