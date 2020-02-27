Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Public Utilities Commission has imposed $2.1 billion in penalties against PG&E for its role in the devastating 2017 and 2018 wildfires.
That’s the largest penalty ever assessed by the CPUC and it includes a $200 million payment earmarked for the people who lost family and property in catastrophic wildfires.
The utility would also be liable for penalties consisting of $1.823 billion in disallowances for wildfire-related expenditures — shareholders will pay the cost of expenditures the utility would seek to recover from customers. Another $114 million would go toward system enhancement initiatives and corrective actions, the CPUC said.
PG&E has 20 days to appeal the decision.