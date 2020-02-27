Comments
DIXON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a chase ended in a crash on Interstate 80 near Dixon early Thursday afternoon.
According to California Highway Patrol, the chase started near Rocklin Road. Someone reported seeing an SUV speeding down the road.
When officers spotted the vehicle, it was going more than 100 mph.
Officers chased the suspect all the way to near Pedrick Road in Dixon, but had to break off at one point in the North Sacramento area due to reckless driving. The chase ended when the suspect crashed.
No other information about the chase has been released at this point.