SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking Sacramento State students to be vigilant after a strange, knife-wielding person was spotted on campus late Wednesday night.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. just south of the school’s Welcome Center.
Two students told police that they were walking when a man they encountered showed off a hunting knife he had. He didn’t make any threats, the students said, but he did tell them to watch their surroundings. He also mumbled something about the coronavirus before walking away.
Officers have not been able to find him.
Police say the man – who appeared to be in his 40s – was wearing a dark hoodie with Birkenstock-style shoes and a construction or EMT-style work belt with a satchel. He also had a scarf over his face.
Anyone who sees the man is urged to call Sac State police at (916) 278-6000.