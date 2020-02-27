FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Officials in Solano County have declared a local emergency over the coronavirus situation.
On Thursday, the county announced that it has activated its operations center. The move comes after a patient from Solano has become the first possible instance of “community spread” of the virus.
That patient is now receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
A “community spread” case of the coronavirus is notable because it means the virus was transmitted to the patient in an unknown way. The CDC says the Solano County person had no relevant travel history nor any exposure to a known coronavirus patient.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials addressed the public on Thursday in the wake of the Solano County case.
“We knew this was inevitable as it relates to the nature of these viruses,” Newsom said.
While Solano County is declaring a local emergency, Gov. Newsom said he felt it wasn’t necessary for the state to declare one as well.
The local emergency declaration will bolster Solano County’s efforts to identify, screen and follow-up with people possible exposed to the coronavirus.
Solano County health officials have scheduled a press conference at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to address the situation.