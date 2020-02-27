



DAVIS (CBS13) – UC Davis Chancellor Gary May says, out an abundance of caution, three members of the campus community have been isolated over coronavirus concerns.

The people had been living in Kearney Hall on campus. Two of them are asymptomatic, May says, but the third person is being tested by the CDC for novel coronavirus.

“We understand that there is a great amount of concern, uncertainty and anxiety in the campus community,” May wrote in a statement on Thursday. “The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff are our highest priority.”

The person undergoing testing is not currently on campus, May said.

All student housing and dining services properties are now undergoing daily disinfection practices as an additional precautionary measure.

May also addressed the person being treated for coronavirus at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, noting that they believe there has been minimal potential for exposure thanks to precautions that have been in place since that patient arrived.

“We do not believe there is any reason for anyone to overreact,” May stated. “Any person who is in isolation and asymptomatic is not considered contagious.”

No one in Yolo County or UC Davis has tested positive for coronavirus at this point, officials said.

Classes and campus operations at UC Davis plan to go on as usual.