SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said they are searching for a suspect who ran on the freeway after attempting to steal a bait bike on Friday afternoon.
A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson told CBS13 that a male adult in his 20s attempted to steal a bait bike near 29th and R streets.
The unidentified suspect ran away and entered the freeway leading officers on a brief chase, authorities said.
Sacramento police have a perimeter set on 39th and P streets.
No further information has been released at this time.