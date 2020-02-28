Comments
DIXON (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a major injury crash in Dixon after a big rig went through a center divider on the freeway and crashed into several vehicles.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m along Interstate 80 near Pedrick Road in Dixon, the CHP said.
Authorities said an Amazon Prime big rig went through the center divider and entered the eastbound lanes of the freeway, causing the crash with several other vehicles and big rigs.
Several people have suffered major injuries, authorities said.
CHP said the westbound lanes of the highway have reopened and one eastbound lane is open.
More details to follow.