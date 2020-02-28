Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was injured during an armed robbery at a Chase bank in South Sacramento on Friday, police said.
The Sacramento Police Department said they received reports just before 10 a.m. of a man with a gun inside the Chase located on the 7300 block of Stockton Boulevard.
Authorities said at least one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The exact nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Sacramento PD said the suspect was seen leaving in a black vehicle while wearing a motorcycle helmet. Police said the suspect got away with no money.
