PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies arrested two people after a traffic stop uncovered illegal drugs and stolen identification documents from at least 10 victims, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities in North Auburn initiated a traffic stop Eric Moore, 33, and his passenger Shelby Degraffenreid-Parham, 25. The sheriff’s office said Moore was on post release community supervision and appeared to be under the influence at the time of the stop.
The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the vehicle and located a pouch with credit cards, driver’s licenses, a passport, personal documents and handwritten notes with other people’s personal information on them — indicating the items were stolen.
Deputies also found a glass pipe and searched Degraffenreid-Parham’s purse, which uncovered methamphetamine, loaded syringes, baggies, and a digital scale.
Authorities said both were arrested and taken to the Auburn Jail, where an evaluation confirmed Moore was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Both individuals were charged with identity theft, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office said Moore faces other charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of his post release community supervision. Degraffenreid-Parham faces a separate charge of resisting/delaying a peace officer.