



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In less than two months the coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 people, spreading to almost 50 countries. As the number of cases goes up, so does the fear in the community.

Health experts say it’s unlikely this will rise to an apocalyptic scene, even with 82,000 infected worldwide. Coronavirus and its global sweep are stroking fear over facts.

Anxious and afraid — Dr. Emmanuel Maidenberg, professor of psychiatry at UCLA medical school, says the fear and urgency is real and valid.

“Anything that is uncertain and uncontrollable as this virus has the potential [to] makes people anxious, ” Maidenberg said.

Fearful behavior can be seen in airports and hospitals.

“I’m at the hospital all the time. People are very cautious and people want to protect themselves,” Maidenberg said.

Adding to the chaos, tumbling financial markets and conflicting responses to the virus’ spread, have left now emotional neighbors unsure of how much alarm they should feel.

“A distinction should be made to us between public health risk and risk to each of us individually. These are two separate things,” Maidenberg said.

Dr. Maidenberg says people fall into two groups: those that are fearful of an epidemic and those who say our individual risk is low.

“I think both groups can have something justify their response to this, but a more balanced response would take into account the very low risk on a personal level,” Maidenberg said.

Some are afraid. Some aren’t bothered. Social media also plays a role. Dr. Maidenberg says our habits determine that those of us who are constantly into with social media and the many headlines surrounding coronavirus are more likely to be afraid and tuned into new developments. He said the stores that are sold out of face masks are the true example of how real the anxiety is.