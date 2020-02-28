SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County man convicted of first-degree murder faces 26 years to life in prison after stabbing his sister’s boyfriend 32 times in December 2018, the Sacramento County District Attorney said.
Officials said Rafael “Ralph” Yokoi previously confessed to stabbing Mark Hamilton to death on Dec. 11, 2018. Hamilton was found by a co-worker in his apartment with 32 stab wounds to the head, neck and chest.
The district attorney’s office said Yokoi was living with his two sisters at the time of the murder, with Hamilton dating one of them. Yokoi and Hamilton got into a fistfight on Dec. 9, and remained fearful Yokoi would attempt to kill him, authorities said.
The D.A. said blood was found in Yokoi’s sister’s car and a knife consistent with the victim’s wounds was located in Yokoi’s home. The knife had been cleaned but the D.A. said their crime lab found the presence of Hamilton’s blood in the leather sheath the knife was found in.
Yokoi is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26 at 9 a.m.