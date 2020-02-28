SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is facing life in prison after being convicted by a jury of 3 counts of robbery and 3 counts of attempted robbery, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.
Stefawn Taylor was found guilty of two counts of second-degree robbery. first-degree residential robbery, and three counts of attempted second-degree robbery in connection with crimes that happened in June and August of 2019, the news release said.
On June 19, 2019, Taylor ran up behind an elderly woman, 84, and knocked her to the ground as she returned home. The news release said Taylor grabbed th woman’s purse and left the scene.
Nearly two months later on August 8, a victim returned home to find Taylor inside holding several of their possessions. The district attorney’s office said Taylor pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the victim when the victim attempted to confront him. Taylor left with the victim’s property.
Later that month, Taylor approached four minors walking in the street and engaged in a conversation, the news release said. Taylor pulled out a knife and demanded the victims’ possessions. One of the kids handed over their backpack and Taylor left the scene.
A citizen who witnessed the robbery called 911 and officers arrested Taylor shortly later.
Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 206 years to life under California’s Three Strikes Law. The jury found that Taylor suffered a prior second-degree robbery conviction in 2014 and a first-degree robbery conviction in 2015.
Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10.